Detective arrested for trying to help detainee escape in North West

The police officer was arrested when a prosecutor realised he had put an incorrect date on the admission of guilt fine documents.

A sergeant in in the North West province appeared in court this week after he was arrested for trying to release a person detained for drug possession.

Detective appears in court

Sergeant Tebogo Galetlhobogwe appeared at the Delareyville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

He was part of the detectives unit in the province.

Galetlhobogwe is expected to reappear in court on Friday, 4 April 2025, after being granted R2 000 bail.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the sergeant was arrested when he attempted to have the prosecutor sign the admission of guilt fine documents.

“The vigilant Prosecutor checked the charge sheet and established that the said case was postponed until Monday, 25 November 2024, for a bail application. The accused allegedly then took the documents to the Clerk of the Court and paid the R100 admission of guilt fine, but the prosecutor registered a case before the suspect could be released,” said Mokgwabone.

He added that investigations, including in terms of the police disciplinary regulations, are underway.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, welcomed the arrest of the sergeant. He also labelled the police officer’s actions as unprofessional and dishonest and said it tarnishes the image of the police service.

Police officer’s car set alight

Also in the North West, police launched a manhunt after a police officer’s personal vehicle was set alight at his home in Ditshilong village, Taung.

Mokgwabone said the 41-year-old sergeant and his family were asleep early on Thursday morning when his vehicle’s alarm woke them up.

“The member went outside to investigate, but sadly found his vehicle burning. Police and Fire Brigades were called to the scene,” he said.

A case of malicious damage to property has been opened.

