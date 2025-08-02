Extortion suspect killed in shootout with Eastern Cape police

Police had been investigating an extortion ring that was allegedly claiming protection fees from teachers in the Eastern Cape.

Police in the Eastern Cape have killed a man linked to an alleged extortion ring.

Officers traced the suspect to an area near Ngqeleni, roughly 50km north of Coffee Bay, where a shootout occurred.

Authorities had been investigating an extortion ring that had allegedly been charging teachers monthly protection fees.

Suspect killed in shootout

Police intercepted the 30-year-old suspect in the Canzibe administrative area at roughly 2pm on Saturday.

Police report that the suspect was travelling with a passenger, and after being instructed by officers to stop the vehicle, the suspect opened fire.

“Police returned fire in self defence, fatally wounding the suspect. No police officers were injured during the incident,” confirmed police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

Officers recovered a 9mm and ammunition, and the unharmed passenger has been taken in for further questioning.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the shooting as per standard protocol,” Gantana stated.

Alleged extortion of teachers

Teachers at Dalibhunga Senior Secondary School in Ngqeleni lodged a complaint on 26 July regarding a gang that was extorting money from them.

“Teachers at the school discovered a threatening note on the premises. The note, allegedly from an extortionist group, demands a monthly protection fee of R1 000 from each teacher,” confirmed Gantana.

Provincial police commissioner Major General Thandiswa Kupiso described the alleged crimes as “an attack on our education system and community stability”.

Police are still searching for additional suspects and are urging members of the community to assist authorities with information that could lead to arrests.

“We are treating this threat with the utmost urgency. The organised crime unit is utilising all available resources to identify those responsible,” stated Kupiso.

