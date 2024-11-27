More than R10m fake goods seized, two foreigners arrested

The Hawks received information regarding suspicious activities happening in White River Industrial area in Mpumalanga

The Hawks have seized counterfeit goods worth more than R10 million from a storage facility in Mpumalanga.

The bust also let to the arrest of two foreign national of Ethopian descent aged 27 and 47.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the operation was carried out by Crime Intelligence, Saps White River, Customs and Excise as well as Security Companies on Monday.

Sekgotodi said they received information regarding suspicious activities happening in White River Industrial area which led to the operation.

“During the search, two Ethiopian national were found in a possession of two Toyota Fortuner vehicles, loaded with different counterfeit products. The suspects couldn’t provide a clear explanation of the items.

“The team summoned counterparts whereby a thorough search continued. A large amount of money was found inside the two vehicles and seized,” Sekgotodi said.

Counterfeit goods

Sekgotodi the team were than led to another locked storage facility where more counterfeit goods were discovered.

“Upon opening, the team found a panel van branded like an ambulance full of counterfeit goods. Upon the search of the bogus ambulance, more money was also found and seized. The two males were arrested, charged, and detained.

“More than R10 million in counterfeit goods, inclusive of different types of sneakers, illicit cigarettes, body cream, hair pieces, and other items were seized. The vehicles and seized property were taken into safe custody,” Sekgotodi said.

Court

Sekgotodi said the suspects are expected to make their first court appearance on Wednesday in the White River Magistrates Court.

Hawks Provincial Head Major General Gerber applauded the success of the operation.

Gerber urged the public not to buy illicit products but rather buy from well-known brand holders or retailers.

“The Illicit trade has a negative impact on the economy of the country and also potential dangers to public health,” Gerber said.

