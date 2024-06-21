Family distraught after alleged tow-truck killer makes bail

The partner of Stalin Fasser ran out court crying when she heard his alleged killer was granted bail. Fasser was a beloved father of three.

The murder-accused tow truck driver allegedly smashed the family’s windscreen with a chain during one of the altercations. Photo: Supplied

A Roodepoort family says they are feeling anger and pain after watching the alleged killer of their beloved father, partner and son granted bail.

Father of three, Stalin Fasser died after allegedly being assaulted by a FirstHelp tow truck driver and a group of unidentified men – at least some believed to be co-workers.

ALSO READ: Father of three dies following assault by tow truck driver [VIDEO]

The incident occurred in multiple stages, with murder-accused Hendrik Joubert and his peers following Fasser’s family from location to location and allegedly assaulting him and his son, culminating in his death.

It began with Joubert allegedly making “vile comments” of a sexual nature about Fasser’s partner, which initially saw their son fight Joubert alone, and Fasser not fighting back until they were followed to a bakery, then a police station, and then their home.

Joubert was not without his own injuries. He was seen in bandages in a video of him and his friends crowding around the family during a verbal altercation at their home.

Partner ran out of court crying

“His [Joubert’s] family was overjoyed with it; on the other hand I saw the anger and pain in my mom and dad’s faces, my brother’s partner ran out of the court crying,” Fasser’s brother Elton told The Citizen.

He said the judge warned Joubert to stay away from witnesses during the granting of bail on Thursday.

Joubert is charged with murder and malicious damage to property, to which he pled not guilty, arguing he acted in self-defence. He also has another assault case opened against him.

“There is a history of violence,” Elton said, expressing frustration that this other case had been in and out of court in recent months but was still open.

“They [the court] have not yet focussed on the camera at the shop, which is the only one not working and the fact that Help24 provides security to the premises. With all those, I believe they should have not given him bail.

“I’ve been contacted by so many people with regards to the company but the minute I tell them they need to go public they back out. It speaks volumes but without evidence, there’s not much anyone can do.”

“Myself personally, I was raised a good Christian boy with good Christian values. I’ve dedicated myself to helping those less fortunate, and yet, for the first time in my life, I know what hate truly feels like. It’s not a nice place to be in,” Elton admitted.

The case was postponed to 3 July.

Multiple incidents of assault

After the incident at a store in Roodepoort, where Joubert allegedly made the comments “about sexually assaulting [my brother’s] partner, referencing a cucumber he had purchased”, Elton said there was a short scuffle outside the store between Fasser’s son and Joubert.

However, Joubert, in his FirstHelp tow truck, followed the family to a bakery where a fight ensued between Fasser, his son, and Joubert backed by some unidentified men.

It is there that Joubert allegedly struck the family’s vehicle with a chain, breaking off a side mirror, cracking the windscreen and leaving deep gouges in the car’s body.

The group caused fatal injuries to Fasser that he would later succumb to. Fasser also allegedly drove into Joubert in his haste to escape.

Fasser then rushed to a police station on his own, with Joubert following. Another fight ensued there.

The family then met at home, where Fasser tried to recover, unaware he was dying. Joubert and several other men were filmed outside the family’s home trying to gain entry, their FirstHelp tow trucks seen in the street.

Fasser was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

FirstHelp is a subsidiary of Help24. The company’s CEO Sheldon Grobler previously declined to comment to the media since investigations were ongoing.

Watch a video of the incident below: