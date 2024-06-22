‘I miss you terribly, but my heart is at peace’ – AKA’s mother on visiting his grave

AKA passed away in February last year...

The late AKA‘s mother, Lynn Forbes, recently shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after visiting her son’s grave, offering a glimpse into her journey of healing.

In her heartfelt post, Forbes expressed how her visits to AKA’s final resting place have evolved over time.

“Visiting your grave has become easier to do. It brings me so much comfort, grounds me, and gives me peace at the same time.

“In my dream, you asked me to visit often and enjoy this peaceful setting and you were right,” she wrote.

Lynn said that during her visits, she updates AKA on what’s happening with Kairo and the family.

She said these visits have become a source of comfort and a way to maintain a strong connection with her late son.

She added: “Anything I think you would want to know, makes me feel more connected to you.”

“Sometimes, I find comfort in just sitting quietly with you to think and pray. I miss you terribly but my heart is at peace. Visiting your grave has become a joyful and peaceful experience that brings me comfort and keeps your memory alive and strong.”

AKA passed away in February 2023

AKA, born Kiernan Forbes, was gunned down in Durban in February last year, along with his friend, Tebello Tibz Motsoane.

Seven suspects have since been arrested. Five of the accused were denied bail as they stand accused of planning and carrying out the murders of AKA and his friend.

It is alleged that the group planned the murders, arranged to get a Mercedes Benz and guns for the crime, and were seen monitoring AKA before he was shot.

State Prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba presented compelling evidence, such as phone records and CCTV footage, indicating that the accused were involved in planning the murders.

