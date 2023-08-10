Fast and furious motorists nabbed for clocking over 200km/h on N1 freeway

By Faizel Patel

Gauteng Traffic Police have arrested two male drivers for clocking over 200km/h along the N1 freeway.

The motorists were bust for excessive speeding on Tuesday night in Sandton and Midrand.

The 26-year-old speedster in Sandton was caught excessively speeding a blue BMW M3 Coupe at 275 km/h on a 120 km/h zone.

Meanwhile, the other speedster, 23, was caught driving a white Mercedes Benz on the N1 Midrand at 222 km/h.

Arrests

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the drivers were arrested on the spot and detained at Midrand and Sandton police stations.

“The driver detained in Sandton was travelling with two male occupants alleging they were rushing to a sporting tournament.

“The speedsters are expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court this morning, 10 August, to face charges relating to reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit of 120 km/h,” said Maremane.

Speed kills

Maremane has warned that speed kills.

“Speeding remains one of the biggest risks to road safety in the province. The conduct of drivers on Gauteng roads is not acceptable and this calls for stringent measures to curb this unwarranted behaviour. Majority of road fatalities are caused by driving at an excessive speed.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to intensify patrol on freeways, streets and public places in clearly marked vehicles as an available means for the prevention of road traffic violations. Those who continue to disregard the rules and regulations of the road will be apprehended to face the full might of law,” added Maremane.

Speedsters

On 4 August, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) nabbed two speedsters breaking the law in Brackendowns, Alberton.

They stopped a white VW Golf hatchback driven by a 34-year-old male for clocking 146km/h in an 80km/h zone.

A short while later, they stopped a 57-year-old female in a brown Audi sedan for driving 129km/h in the same speed zone.

