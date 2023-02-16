Man arrested for clocking 208km/h on R21

Faizel Patel

The Gauteng Traffic Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for clocking 208km/h on the R21 freeway.

It is understood the speedster was handcuffed on Tuesday night, after excessively driving a white Mercedes Benz C200 at above the prescribed maximum speed limit of 120km/h.

It is unclear why the motorist was speeding.

Charges

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the driver was formally charged at the Kempton Park Police Station for reckless and negligent driving.

“He also received an alternative charge for exceeding the speed limit. He is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court today (Thursday).”

Speeding

Maremane said speeding is one of the biggest contributing factors leading to road crashes.

“We are concerned about the reckless and negligent driving that the province continues to experience on Gauteng’s major roads, thus putting the lives of road users at risk,” said Maremane.

Maremane added that the Gauteng Traffic Police will continue in its concerted efforts to make roads safer for motorists.

“Anyone found disregarding the rules of the road will be brought to book to face the full might of law.”

Gauteng Traffic Police arrest a speedster on the R21 freeway. https://t.co/4nLmaxGrrW pic.twitter.com/Ie36h5peFa— GP Department of Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) February 16, 2023

Woman arrested

Last month, a 36-year-old woman was also arrested after she was clocked driving at 220km/h in a red VW Golf 7 on the N4 East highway in Gauteng.

The speedster was handcuffed by the Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit

It was unclear why the woman was speeding.

Maremane said the woman was detained at the Bronkhorstspruit Police Station.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit has been successful in clamping down on speedsters due to the use of the latest technological devices during their operations, such as the moving violation recorders (MVR),” Maremane said at the time.

