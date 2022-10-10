KZN father on the run after raping five-year-old daughter

Citizen Reporter

A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) father is on the run after he was caught in the act of raping his five-year-old daughter on Sunday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), they responded to the incident in Tongaat around 10.14pm.

The minor’s mother told RUSA that when the incident occurred, she was sleeping on the same bed with her twins (a boy and a girl), when her husband arrived at home drunk.

She was asleep when he began sexualy assaulting the little girl and only woke up when he was busy doing the unspeakable deeds and she pushed him off the child.

He then turned to the woman and attacked her for stopping him from raping his daughter, he then fled the house and has been on the run since.

“The woman made several calls for assistance from the time of the incident, however, received no help. She thereafter called an educator from her daughter’s school who contacted RUSA for assistance,” said read RUSA statement on Monday.

The minor confirmed to a female RUSA officer that she was indeed assaulted by her father. The victim and her mom were taken to the Tongaat police station to open a case against the perpetrator.

Separate incident: Women dies after being gang raped

Northern Cape police are looking for three suspects who allegedly gang raped a woman and then doused her with paraffin before setting her alight.

The 34-year-old was dumped in front of a shack in Lethabo Park, Roodepan, in Kimberly on Saturday.

A eyewitness said the victim somehow was able to extinguish the fire and ran to her neighbours for assistance, where she was immediately transported to a medical facility in a critical condition.

Thabo Mothibi, spokesperson for the African National Congress in the Northern Cape, said on Sunday the woman had succumbed to her injuries.

“As investigations by the Galeshewe police continue, information received points to a possible hate crime motive,” said Mothibi.

