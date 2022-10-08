Zwakele Mncwango resigns from DA only after ‘enjoying costly trips’

Cheryl Kahla

Earlier this week, Democratic Alliance (DA) member, Zwakele Mncwango, resigned from the provincial legislature (MPL).

At the time, Mncwango said on social media: “I have resigned from KZN Legislature and didn’t say anything about resigning from the DA”.

Zwakele Mncwango resigns from DA

Now, however, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal said it received Mncwango resignation from the party and will be moving to ActionSA before the end of October.

MPL DA leader in the province, Francois Rodgers, said it appears as though Mncwango “has been planning his departure to ActionSA for the last month”.

Therefore, we feel he needs to come clean with the public and his new party as to why he saw it fit to enjoy the perks of his office in the Legislature”.

Costly perks at DA

According to DA, these perks “included an overseas trip in the last month to Norway and Uganda which cost taxpayers roughly R150 000”.

“Surely if he had such misgivings about the DA, he should have resigned from the party before he enjoyed this costly trip”, Rodgers said.

Rodgers added that the allegations made against the party by Mncwango “without ever raising them in a formal structure can not go left unchallenged”.

In addition, his departure is described as a “fig leaf for his real reason to leave the DA – and that is to join ActionSA”.

‘Soul-searching and reflection’

On Wednesday, Mncwango tendered his resignation “with a heavy heart”, adding that it was not an easy decision to make.

“I entered politics for the sole purpose of serving the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa at large for their betterment and progress and to make this country the haven that we all desired it to be.

“I did not come to this decision easily. In reaching this decision, I engaged in much soul-searching and reflection over a period of time and [evaluated] how much more of a contribution I could make going forward”.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe.