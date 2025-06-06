Mpumalanga teen girl sends police on a hunt for her rapist, but she lied

The girl fabricated the story to conceal her visit to a male friend.

On Wednesday, Mpumalanga police were sent on a manhunt for two men who were driving a black VW Polo from Dullstroom to Lydenburg on Sunday on allegations of rape. However, this turned out to be a smokescreen.

According to Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, a 16-year-old girl reported to police that she was hitchhiking on Sunday and got raped after being given a lift by strangers.

“According to the report, the female victim was from Dullstroom, heading to Lydenburg, when a black VW Polo with two male occupants stopped and offered her a lift. She then accepted the offer,” said Mdhluli on Wednesday.

“After passing Coromandel, the driver diverted the vehicle into a secluded area. The passenger allegedly covered her mouth with a cloth emitting a chemical smell, causing her to lose consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she realised the passenger was busy raping her.”

A case docket was opened and assigned to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit for investigation.

At the time, acting police provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, promised the public that the members assigned to investigate would hunt down the suspects until they were brought to justice.

‘She lied’

However, there was no rape case to investigate and consequently, no suspects to arrest because this was a fabricated story.

Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said on Friday that the 16-year-old girl had been charged with perjury after investigations revealed that she fabricated the entire story.

“The FCS Unit immediately launched an investigation into the case, which had attracted significant public attention. However, during the course of their investigation, it was established that no rape had occurred. The girl eventually confessed that she had visited a male friend and, fearing her parents’ reaction, chose to lie about being raped,” said Ndubane.

Mkhwanazi expressed deep disappointment at the false report and issued a stern warning to the public about the seriousness of making false statements to the police.

“We will not show mercy to individuals who open false cases. The crime statistics for the last quarter of 2024/2025 indicate an increase in sexual offences. It is therefore extremely concerning and disheartening when people abuse the system by reporting fake cases. These actions waste police resources and undermine our efforts to fight gender-based violence, which we treat as a top priority.

“False reports insult the real victims of GBV, who are genuinely suffering and need our support. We urge members of the public to work with us honestly. Anyone found to be providing false information will be charged. We will not hesitate to make an example out of such individuals.”

Mpumalanga rape stats

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu recently released the fourth-quarter crime statistics and revealed that three Mpumalanga police stations were among the top 30 stations with reported cases.

These are Masoyi, Calcutta, and Kabokweni police stations, all located in the Ehlanzeni district, which have recorded an increase in their cases.

Most incidents occurred in the residences of either the perpetrator or the victim, with 362 cases recorded, followed by public places, with 161 cases.

