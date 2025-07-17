Father surrenders son to police after cousin’s fatal stabbing in Sterkspruit

The stabbing stemmed from an alleged dispute centred on accusations of infidelity involving the suspect's girlfriend.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his cousin following a fatal stabbing incident that occurred during a family reconciliation meeting in Sterkspruit.

The suspect was handed over to authorities by his father on 15 July 2025, two days after the attack.

The accused made his first court appearance before the Sterkspruit Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, on a murder charge and was remanded in custody.

He is scheduled to return to court on 23 July 2025 for a formal bail application.

Fatal stabbing during peace-making attempt

The tragic incident unfolded on Sunday, 13 July 2025, when the suspect’s father brought him to the deceased’s residence in an attempt to resolve a dispute from the previous day.

Police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse explained that the father had learned of an argument between the two cousins and sought to facilitate reconciliation.

Upon their arrival, the deceased’s grandfather began explaining the cause of the quarrel to the suspect’s father.

“While the grandfather was still speaking, the [accused’s cousin] entered the room. At that moment, the suspect stood up, stabbed the [cousin] once in the chest, and fled the scene,” Roelofse said.

Dispute over alleged affair

The deadly confrontation stemmed from an argument that occurred on Saturday, 12 July 2025, between the suspect and his cousin.

According to Roelofse, the dispute centred on accusations of infidelity involving the suspect’s girlfriend.

“During this altercation, the suspect accused the [cousin] of facilitating an affair between the suspect’s girlfriend and his friend, and threatened to kill him,” the police spokesperson stated.

Investigation and arrest

The case came to police attention when the deceased’s grandfather reported his grandson’s death to the South African Police Service (Saps).

Following the stabbing incident, the suspect’s father took the decisive step of bringing his son to the authorities two days later.

The suspect was formally arrested on 15 July 2025 and charged with murder.

Roelofse confirmed that police detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing.

