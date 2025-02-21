Crime stats: Murder cases decrease by 9.8% — These provinces ‘dominate criminality’ in SA

More than 6 900 murders were recorded across all provinces.

The latest crime statistics in South Africa indicate a decline across multiple crime categories, according to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

On Friday, Mchunu released the third quarter crime statistics, covering the period from 1 October to 31 December 2024.

Crime statistics

Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria, Mchunu highlighted the persistent crime challenges in four provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Eastern Cape, and Western Cape.

“They pose quite a challenge. They dominate criminality in the country. These provinces coincide with where our metros are and the density of the population, and therefore, they are our focus,” he said.

The latest 2024/2025 crime data revealed a downward trend in several major crime categories, including a 9.8% decrease in murder, 3.3% reduction in rape, and 3.2% drop in attempted sexual offences.

Carjackings and robberies at both residential and non-residential premises also saw a notable decline.

ALSO READ: 110 women murdered in KwaZulu-Natal since October – Mchunu

Additionally, stock theft has decreased by 4.5%.

“Although the percentage appears to be relatively small, we note the outcry of communities that farm livestock, particularly in the eastern Free State, northwestern parts of KZN, and in the northern Eastern Cape, hence our plan to combine these three provinces in a meeting to discuss this challenge,” Mchunu said.

However, the minister also pointed to a rise in assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property, describing these crimes as requiring “urgent attention”.

“These crimes continue to disrupt communities and demand a reinforced response from law enforcement,” he added.

Watch the briefing below:

Murders in crime statistics

According to Mchunu, 6 953 murders were recorded during the reporting period, with firearms remaining the weapon of choice.

A total of 2 886 victims were fatally shot.

“The statistics indicate that has been an increase in cases of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Just yesterday, 16 049 firearms were destroyed in accordance with Section 149 of the Firearms Control Act.”

Gauteng recorded the highest percentage of murder cases at 25%, followed by KZN (21.4%), Eastern Cape (18.9%), and the Western Cape (17.4%).

READ MORE: Randhart murders: Gardener sentenced to 50 years for killing mother and son

Gang-related murders remain a pressing issue in the Western Cape, where 263 cases were reported.

“This is unacceptable and it must change,” Mchunu said.

Most gang-related murders occurred in Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Kleinvlei, Delft, and Elsies River.

“The issue of gang-related violence requires a [new] approach because this is not only a historical matter, but it is also repetitive in nature. There is no point in us discussing the same thing with no change.

“We are dedicating the 27th of February, next week Thursday to amongst other things, review policing in high murder zones, and our focus will therefore be on murders and firearms, whereafter we will decide on the concrete steps that need to be taken.”

Crimes against women, children

While contact crimes against women have shown an overall decline, Mchunu raised concerns over the increase in attempted murder cases against children aged 0 to 17 years.

“This is an alarming development that calls for a concerted effort to protect the most vulnerable members of our society.

READ MORE: KZN man, girlfriend, and toddler found dead in double-murder suicide case

“Rape cases have increased in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and the Free State, whereas other provinces have recorded decreases.

“This data serves as a stark reminder that gender-based violence [GBV] remains a critical issue requiring intensified interventions.”

The statistics indicate that 11 803 rape cases and 2 188 sexual assault cases were recorded.

Warning to criminals

Mchunu issued a strong warning to criminals involved in taxi violence and extortion-related murders, referencing recent arrests in Eastern Cape and KZN.

“I do want to state that in South Africa, no one must regard themselves as untouchables while continuing with criminality.

“If there are such people out there as we speak we are saying it is not going to be like that tomorrow. I must also warn very strongly against those who continue to target police in their criminal activities.”

The minister also acknowledged the backlog of outstanding dockets, stating that the issue has now been “projectised” and costed.

“We are actively securing funding to expedite investigations and prosecutions,” the minister said.

“Commercial crimes remain a challenge, particularly fraud and corruption. We are confident that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [DPCI] will continue to intensify efforts to combat these offences and hold perpetrators accountable.”

The minister briefly touched on the recent arrest of a suspect in connection to the Zanzou nightclub assault.

“Investigations are still underway and we anticipate more arrests.”

NOW READ: ‘Extortionists are overwhelming the police’: SA’s continued slide into a mafia state