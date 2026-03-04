Accused sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment for police murder

After being in custody from June 2025, woman finally gets sentenced to 13 years.

Vuyokazi Fredy has been sentenced to 13 years of direct imprisonment for murdering her boyfriend and defeating the ends of justice.

The sentencing happened at the East London Regional Court on 3 March 2026.

Sergeant Arthur Lokwe, who was stationed at Kwenxurha, was murdered on the evening of 15 June 2025.

An altercation between the two resulted in the accused hitting the sergeant with a knobkerrie, causing severe head injuries. An acquaintance who was present at the residence tried to intervene but also got beaten up by Fredy.

The officer was assaulted until he was fully unconscious.

Accused sends police on a wild goose chase

Fredy went to the Kwenxurha Saps on 16 June 2025, indicating that her partner had been unresponsive since the previous evening.

This led to an immediate response from a multidisciplinary team. The team comprised the East London Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Kwenxurha SAPS, the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), Provincial Crime Management, and Provincial Crime Scene Investigation.

After the scene had been thoroughly investigated, investigators detected clear signs of interference and staging. These signs did not align with Fredy’s version of events. She was therefore charged with fatal assault and the deliberate obstruction of justice.

Justice for the murdered sergeant

Fredy made numerous court appearances until her sentencing by the East London Regional Court on 3 March 2026 for police murder.

Fredy was sentenced to undergo 15 years of direct imprisonment.

Of this period, two years were suspended for five years on condition that Fredy is not convicted for murder or any offence of violence during the period of suspension. Therefore, Fredy will serve thirteen years jail term.

ALSO READ: Free State aunt jailed for nephew’s murder and farm attack

The Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, welcomed the conviction and sentencing of the accused. General Ngwenya further lauded the investigating team for the sterling job in ensuring that the accused was brought to book.