Police shortcomings and employee-staff relations to blame for farm murders — report

A joint police and agriculture portfolio committee report on farm attacks and rural safety was up for consideration this week.

A parliamentary report into farm murders has made several recommendations on how to deal with violent rural crime.

The report was the result of a petition by civil society groups that asked for an investigation into attacks on the farming community and its economic impact.

However, not all parliamentarians were happy with the findings, with one party stating that the report did not address the key concerns facing farmers.

Report framework

Parliament on Tuesday considered a joint police and agriculture portfolio committee report on farm killings related to a petition by PPS Stop Farm Killings and Agri-Alert SA.

The police, the Department of Agriculture, the Civilian Secretariat for Police Services (CSPS), and the petitioners submitted presentations to the committees, which compiled the report.

CSPS gave a presentation on stock theft challenges, while police elaborated on their rural safety strategies and operational challenges.

Agriculture department officials discussed legislative obligations and the challenges they face in fulfilling those mandates.

The report highlighted 21 key issues raised by various stakeholders and made 14 resolutions and recommendations.

‘Extreme brutality’

The consensus of committee members was that “no perception should be created that farm murders constitute a special class of crime”.

However, the report stated that it should be acknowledged that farm attacks featured “extreme brutality and excessive, disproportionate violence”.

National crime statistics have been used to downplay the extent of farm murders, and the report made a distinction between another form of demographic-specific crime.

“Unlike gang-related violence, which may be impulsive or retaliatory, farm attacks are often premeditated and calculated. In some instances, these crimes are even celebrated or shared on social media,” stated the report.

Research by the University of South Africa (Unisa) Professor Dr Rudolph Zinn was used to declare that farm killings were motivated by economic factors, not political considerations.

“Violence in rural areas is not exclusively perpetrated against farmers; many workers and residents living on farms are also victims of intimidation, assault and other forms of harm,” read the committee’s report.

Police resources

Police shortcomings were also noted as contributors to rural crime, specifically poorly resourced rural policing units.

The committee heard how only 40% of police vehicles were properly suited for the terrain they are expected to cover, and that no horseback units were available in some provinces.

Additionally, the joint committees concluded that police were reluctant to rely on intelligence gathered by community groups on the ground.

Among other remedies, the committees recommended that police conduct an audit of rural resources, develop separate priorities for rural and urban areas and address the low conviction rate for rural crimes.

The report also recommended targeted oversight visits to farming communities to monitor the relationship between employers and staff on farms.

“These visits should focus on understanding the nature and extent of violence against workers, including alleged human rights violations such as intimidation, humiliation, and abuse by farm owners,” read the report.

‘Flawed assumptions’

Freedom Front Plus parliamentarian Dr Corne Mulder took exception with the report, suggesting it missed the aim of the original petition.

He criticised the recommendation of increased oversight instead of prioritising the people on the ground affected by violence.

“This investigation was meant to focus on concerns about rural safety, farm murders, and the impact of this crime on food security and the agricultural economy.”

“The few positive aspects of the report are overshadowed by several misconceptions and flawed assumptions; it even accuses farmers in general of treating their workers so poorly that it amounts to human rights violations,” stated Mulder following the report’s release.

The FF+ voted against the adoption of the report on Tuesday, with Mulder expressing his disappointment in the Democratic Alliance for voting in favour of it.

