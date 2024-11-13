Festive season shopping warning: R8,000 ice cream machine ‘sale’ turns to robbery

As the festive season approaches, police have urged the public to purchase through reputable online platforms.

Police are investigating another social media-related scam after a woman was robbed when trying to collect something she was planning to buy from an online seller.

Tshwane Regional Police Spokesperson Captian Johan van Dyk said the woman responded to a social media advertisement on 28 October for an ice cream machine valued at R8,000.

“The victim began communicating with the seller via WhatsApp and was directed to a location in Extension 3, Winterveldt.

“Upon arrival at the agreed meeting point, the victim was approached by five unknown African males, one of whom was armed with a firearm.

“She was threatened at gunpoint and subsequently robbed of her personal belongings and property. No shots were fired, and she was left unharmed at the scene,” he said.

A Christmas warning

Van Dyk urged the public to purchase through reputable online platforms.

“As we approach the festive season, the SAPS warns citizens to be vigilant of increased scams and not to fall victim to these criminal activities,” he said.

Van Dyk said the latest victim was a woman who responded to a social media advertisement on 28 October for an ice cream machine valued at R8 000.

ALSO READ: Beware of this online scam targeting buyers on social media

Car shopping gone wrong

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba issued a similar warning to residents in August.

He warned that criminals were using social media platforms to lure people and rob people, following an incident where police found a victim in the boot of a vehicle after he went to view a vehicle that was advertised for sale online.

“They were given directions by the people who were selling the vehicle, only to find that it was a trap.

” While they were getting directions, they saw three men approaching with firearms. The passenger managed to escape, but the driver was put inside the boot, and they drove with him to Winterveldt, where they were beginning to strip off the vehicle, while he was still in the boot,” he explained.

NOW READ: Surge in social media scams prompts buyer caution