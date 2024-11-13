Crime

By Oratile Mashilo

13 Nov 2024

09:53 am

‘Cops can’t be a law unto themselves’ – Probe launched after video of KZN officer slapping citizen

An officer in KZN faces investigation for slapping a citizen on video. The SAPS provincial commissioner promises consequences for misconduct

KZN police slaps driver

Image used for illustration. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

KZN Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances around a police officer slapping a civilian.

A video of the incident was shared on social media, sparking outrage.

In the video, the police officer is seen assaulting a man who seemingly does not pose any danger to the officer. Another officer can also be seen to be trying to calm down his colleague.

WATCH: Police slapping citizen

Disciplinary actions to be taken against officer

Police said officers are servants of the public and as such should treat their clients with respect.

“Community members are encouraged to continue reporting any abuse of power by police so that unprofessional conduct can be addressed and corrected.” 

Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi added that police officers are not above the law and that their uniform does not give them any powers to disregard the law and be the law unto themselves.

“When we fight crime we start from within and as such, the officer who dented the image of the police and acted in a manner which seeks to plummet the public trust in the police further will be taken to task, and exemplary measures will be taken under the South African Police Service Code of Conduct, Regulations and the Constitution”, he said.

Mkhwanazi said if the man in the video had committed any crime, police should have either detained him or affected an arrest.

“The act of assaulting another person is a criminal offence and the police officer who was seen assaulting a civilian in the video should face the music.

“We cannot allow a situation where the gains of hard-working police officers are reversed by the unprofessional conduct of certain individuals within our ranks.”

