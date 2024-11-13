Slain teacher’s wife wanted for his alleged violent murder

Free State police investigate Fezile Mnyobisi's killing, arresting three suspects, and now seek wife Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi's arrest.

Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi on the run in connection with husband’s murder. Picture: Supplied.

Free State police are asking for public assistance to find the wife of a deceased teacher who has a warrant of arrest out in connection with his 2023 murder.

On 15 September 2023, police in Botshabelo were notified by a local hospital of an alleged murder.

Upon their arrival, officers were informed that 35-year-old Fezile Mnyobisi was brought by his wife, Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi (38), in a private vehicle.

Wanted wife brought stabbed husband to hospital

The district surgeon and the police examined the victim’s body and found more than 30 stab wounds on his torso. He was declared dead.

According to police, the teacher at Refihlile Primary School in C-Section was attacked near Sechaba-se-Maketse Combined School in H1-Section and robbed of a cellphone.

Police opened a case of robbery and murder at Botshabelo Police Station for further investigation.

Botshabelo detectives conducted a thorough investigation with the Provincial Investigative Psychology Section and arrested three suspects.

Vusumuzi Daniel Nqele (43), and Moeketsi Innocent Manko (35) were nabbed on Friday for murder and conspiracy to murder.

More investigations also led to the arrest of the teacher’s brother-in-law, Abdool Thamando (35), who was in Johannesburg at the time.

Brother-in-law arrested

“A warrant of arrest is out for the wife of the deceased, Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi (38), who is on the run driving a black Mazda CX-5 with unknown registration numbers,” Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said.

The vicitim’s wife is reportedly on the run driving a black Mazda CX-5 with unknown registration numbers. Picture: Supplied.

The wanted suspect is evading arrest, and the police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Detective Captain Sandile Dladla on 082 560 4727, Detective Warrant Officer Lehlohonolo Tloanyane on 073 261 8753, Detective Sergeant Lebohang Nkopane on 068 098 8350, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS app.

