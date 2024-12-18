Five life sentences for Johannesburg man who raped minor relatives

One of Hartley's victims exposed him by writing a letter to her mom after receiving sex education at school.

The Johannesburg Regional Court imposed five life sentences on Ashraf Hartley for raping his minor relatives. Picture: iStock

A Johannesburg man, who gruesomely raped his minor relatives, has given each of his victims a life sentence to carry with them for the rest of their lives.

This is what the Johannesburg Regional Court said in relation to the sentencing of Ashraf Hartley for raping his minor relatives aged between six and 12 in Bosmont.

The court imposed five life sentences on the 34-year-old and specified that the sentences would run consecutively.

Five life terms for rape and compelled rape

Sergeant Masedi conducted an investigation into the accused, arrested him, and charged him with four counts of rape and one count of compelled rape.

“The investigation uncovered the harrowing pattern of abuses perpetrated by the accused, who was adopted into the family at 11 months old,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said on Wednesday.

Hartley forced victim to rape his sister

As an adult, Hartley began preying on his minor relatives from 2008 to 2021.

Mjonondwane said he would manipulate and force the children into silence.

“At one instance, he forced the one victim to rape his sister,” she added.

“Further evidence revealed a calculated and deliberate pattern of abuse, with the accused taking advantage of his position of trust to exploit and harm his younger relatives.”

Emotional trauma

During Hartley’s trial, the state consulted his victims.

Subsequently, court preparation officer Dineo Theoha guided the court process and facilitated a victim impact statement, which revealed that the victims lost trust in those meant to protect them and now face the difficult journey of rebuilding their self-worth and confidence.

Regional court prosecutor Lorraine Nel also submitted in court that the impact of these acts extends far beyond physical injuries.

Nel said the emotional trauma is deeper, more enduring, and goes beyond the words in the victim impact statements.

“The court remarked that the accused essentially gave each of the victims a life sentence to carry with them for the rest of their lives, and he has shown no sign of remorse,” Mjonondwane said.

She added that the NPA remains committed to combating the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and advocating for harsher sentences for those who commit such crimes.

