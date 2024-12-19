WATCH: Sibusiso Lawrence tried to kill his girlfriend before, family reveals

Sibusiso Lawrence shared the chilling details of his girlfriends murder in a video posted on his Facebook page

The family of Sibusiso Lawrence who took to social media to confess to killing his girlfriend said he had tried to kill her earlier this year.

Lawrence who shocked the nation when admitted to killing his former girlfriend and posted the video on his Facebook page which has been widely circulated online was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday.

Lawrence claimed he murdered his former girlfriend because she wanted to leave him after receiving money from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Watch a family member speaking about how Lawrence tried to kill his girlfriend before

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police said they discovered the body of the woman with several stab wounds in Umzinto on Tuesday.

“Abusive”

A family member told Newzroom Afrika that Lawerence deceived them into thinking he was a good person whereas he was “abusive.”

Meanwhile, Lawrence’s father said the family is heartbroken, disturbed, and struggled to sleep.

He said the 25-year-old murdered woman was Lawrence’s wife as lobola had been paid and he (the father) was part of the negotiations.

“So, when they started fighting, he asked me and his mother to go and speak to the wife’s family. She ended up dumping him before our very eyes. After that, they had a lot of terrifying issues.

“He then opened up to us about what had been happening. He was a quiet person who kept a lot of things to himself. He told us everything, including that the child the woman had given birth to, was not his,” the father said.

Sibusiso Lawrence Ntaka's family has described the self-confessed murderer of a 25-year-old woman as a quiet person who showed no signs of violence. They say the two were married through customary rights, and experienced problems that led to their separation. The man's father,… pic.twitter.com/CwQNb99IQm December 18, 2024

ALSO READ: Sibusiso Lawrence found dead after sharing video about him killing girlfriend [VIDEO]

Chilling details of murder

In the video, Lawrence shared the chilling details of his girlfriends murder.

“You will say I am being ruthless, I have tried and worked hard in my life trying to satisfy a woman. Trying to make her happy, trying to make a woman happy. I have tried really hard, I have lost a lot of things and a lot of money, lots of everything.

“She gave birth to a child who is not mine and I have taken care of her. She got tired of me and rejected me as she was about to get RAF [Road Accident Fund] that I helped with. She broke up with me,” he said.

Investigations

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Lawrence allegedly fetched his girlfriend, from her home and it is suspected that the duo had domestic-related altercation which escalated to the murder.

Netshiunda added that they are investigating a case of murder. An inquest docket will also be opened for further investigation.

ALSO READ: 16 Days of Activism: GBV ‘pandemic’ continues to haunt SA