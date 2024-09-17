Florida Road shooting: Durban cop gunned down after killing girlfriend at restaurant

Metro Police and private security personnel raced to the bloody scene of an early morning shooting at a Florida Road eatery.

KwaZulu-Natal police said two people died and two left injured following a shooting incident on Florida Road in Durban on Tuesday morning. Picture: Facebook/ DRK Tactical

A popular eatery in Durban’s Florida Road in Morningside was rocked by a shocking incident which saw an off-duty cop opening fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing his girlfriend.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that on arrival at the scene at about 1am, paramedics found four people lying on the restaurant’s floor.

The deceased woman, believed to have been in her thirties, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Deadly Florida Road shooting

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, the off-duty police officer went to his girlfriend’s workplace.

“It is alleged the woman went out to meet him – only for him to draw his service pistol and fire shots at her.

“The victim ran back inside the restaurant and the man followed her as he continued shooting. She was declared dead at the scene.”

Two men also sustained gunshot injuries to their upper body during the deadly incident and were transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

Metro Police kills off-duty cop

Netshiunda said Metro Police officers who were patrolling the area, witnessed the incident and reacted. The suspect was also shot and taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

“The alleged suspect was in critical condition, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he passed away a short while later.”

“At this stage, the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. However, it is alleged it was a domestic dispute,” Jamieson said.

Netshiunda confirmed that police in Berea are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

Still no justice for rapper AKA gunned down in Florida Road

Florida Road is known for its bustling nightlife. However, the “execution-style” killings of award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes and his close friend and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane outside Wish Restaurant on 10 February 2023 shocked the nation.

CCTV footage of the moment rapper AKA was shot and killed has been leaked on social media. Image via Instagram @akaworldwide/Twitter

Almost a year later on 23 February 2024, two suspects in the high-profile murder case were arrested by the Royal Eswatini Police Service (REPS) and Interpol in the neighbouring kingdom.

Last month, the Manzini Magistrate’s Court in Eswatini approved the extradition of the suspects – brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande.

The pair faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and contravention of sections five and six of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act of 1998.

