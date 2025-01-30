Two arrested in Kimberley after being caught with drugs worth more than R700k

The suspects threw a bag out of their car with a large amount of tik and mandrax inside.

Two suspects are facing drug dealing charges after a dramatic chase led to their arrest in Bergsig, Kimberley, on Wednesday.

The suspects, aged 34 and 39, were apprehended with drugs valued at more than R700 000.

They are expected to appear in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court on charges of illegal drug dealing.

Drug bust chase

According to police, members of the Springbok police force were conducting routine crime prevention patrols when they spotted a suspicious purple vehicle in Bergsig.

The driver attempted to flee upon noticing the police officers.

“The police gave chase and cornered the vehicle in one of the streets in Bergsig,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam.

Sam said the police team noticed one of the passengers throwing a brown paper bag into a yard.

“Upon closer inspection the team found mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R90 600, and tik valued at approximately R615 000 and cash that is believed to be the proceeds of crime in their possession,” Sam added.

The police confiscated the vehicle used in the commission of the crime, and the suspects were taken into custody.

Namakwa District Commissioner Brigadier Schalk Andrews praised the Springbok POP Delta platoon members for their vigilance.

Suspect arrested in Nyaope drug bust

In another significant drug bust, a 29-year-old man was arrested for possession of suspected Nyaope drugs with a street value of R70 000 in Polokwane, Limpopo.

He appeared in Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“[The operation] was organised by members of Bela Bela provincial narcotics team, provincial organised crime and Pienaarsrivier detectives on Friday 24 January 2025, which was conducted along the R101 road Between Bela Bela and Pienaarsrivier,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

According to Ledwaba, the suspect’s arrest came after police received information about a white NP200 bakkie with GP number plates. It was stopped in the Bela Bela policing precinct and searched.

He said 2 000 balls of Nyaope were found inside the bakkie and seized. The bakkie valued R100 000 was also seized.

