Eight VIP Protection Unit officers to be charged for highway assault

By Faizel Patel

The eight South African Police Service (Saps) VIP Protection Unit members, who allegedly assaulted civilians on a highway in Johannesburg, will be formally charged on Sunday.

This was confirmed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Saturday.

The members were suspended earlier this month following the assault.

Formally charged

In a statement, IPID spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the VIP Unit Members will be processed at the Sandton Police Station following authorisation by the Director of Public Prosecution.

“The eight members will be held at the Sandton police station until appearing at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning, 24 July 2023.”

WATCH: Blue light VIP Saps officers assault motorists

Assault

The assault by the VIP Protection Unit members assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile was captured on a widely-circulated video.

They could be seen brandishing rifles and pistols and dragging occupants of a VW Polo out of their vehicle before kicking them as they lay helpless on the ground.

Mashatile said he abhorred the unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians by the VIP Protection officers.

Blue light brigade

Earlier this month, the Automobile Associations (AA) warned the vicious assault by the protection unit members again raised concerns over the threat the unit poses to motorists in the country.

AA CEO Willem Groenewald said the incident was “outrageous and deplorable”.

“In early 2022 we noted our deep concerns about the so-called blue light brigades and the threat they pose to road users.

“They are aggressive towards other drivers, often pushing them off the road to ensure their convoy has easy passage – many times through heavy traffic.

“We noted then, as we do again here, that anecdotal evidence points to members screaming at other motorists, showing their firearms to other motorists to intimidate them, and generally being belligerent when on the road.

“The latest incident is another example of a unit acting above the law,” said Groenewald.

