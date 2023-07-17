Foreigner bust with heroin worth R75m in Mpumalanga

By Faizel Patel

The Hawks have seized heroin worth R75 million during a drug bust in Mpumalanga.

The heroin was found by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime team on Sunday in a truck that entered the country from Mozambique.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said a 49-year-old Eswatini national has been arrested.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s South African Narcotic Bureau (SANEB) received information from White River K9 about a truck that could possibly be ferrying illegal drugs.

“Hawks’ Secunda SANEB with the assistance of Elukwatini Local Criminal Record Centre, Elukwatini Fire Department and Saps Badplaas pulled over the identified truck and it was escorted to the station. The fire department assisted with the opening of the concealed compartment where 250 x 1kg heroine bricks with an estimated street value of R75 million were discovered,” Mogale said.

Destination

Mogale said the drugs which were destined for the international market were being transported from Mozambique.

“The 49-year-old suspect will appear in the Carolina Magistrate’s Court on 19 July on charges of possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute.

“An investigation is also underway to determine how the truck managed to enter South Africa without being thoroughly checked at the border,” Mogale said.

Trilateral Planning Cell

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said the bust was a result of Trilateral Planning Cell (TPC) and working with other countries to stop drug trafficking.

“The TPC is a team established by the ministries responsible for policing of the republics of South Africa, Mozambique and Tanzania to counter heroin trafficking through the Southern Route.”

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime team said it remains committed to disrupt the proliferation of illegal drugs and ensure those involved in smuggling them face the full might of the law.

