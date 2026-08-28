Five foreign nationals nabbed in R1m hydroponic dagga lab bust

The suspects comprise of two Jamaican nationals, two Malawian nationals and one Lesotho nationals.

An intelligence‑driven operation in the Sedibeng District has led to the arrest of five foreign nationals and the discovery of a sophisticated hydroponic dagga laboratory valued at more than R1 million.

The bust occurred on Thursday in De Deur, in the Vaal Triangle.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the suspect is aged between 29 and 68.

Charges

Sibeko said that during the operation, police recovered a .303 rifle and a 9mm Glock pistol.

“The suspects are facing charges relating to contravention of Sections 3 and 5(b) of the Drug Trafficking Act 140 of 1992. Two of the five suspects are also facing additional charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“The suspects comprise two Jamaican nationals, two Malawian nationals and one Lesotho national,” Sibeko said.

Drug bust

The operation was conducted by members of Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Narcotics, Gauteng Organised Crime, West Rand K9, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), National Cybercrime and private security companies.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Meyerton Magistrate’s Court soon.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Picture: Saps

R600m drug lab

Meanwhile, an intelligence‑driven operation in Musina, Limpopo, exposed a clandestine crystal methamphetamine laboratory valued at R600 million, leading to the arrest of five suspects.

The accused – two Mexican nationals (Verdogo Marioano Barrera, 48, and Leon Castilo Juan, 39) and three Zimbabwean nationals (Nyamukanga Tichaona Roy, 23, Mabayi Lee, 35, and Nyamukanga Tanaka Royce, 20) – appeared briefly in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on 24 August 2026.

Court

They face charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs, possession, money laundering, and contravening the Immigration Act.

The Hawks, working with Saps units, seized drugs, lab equipment, and cash during the raid at Plot 19, Kamkusi Campbell.

Authorities described the operation as a sophisticated, industrial‑scale facility.

The bust follows a similar raid on a North West farm in May 2026, during which 11 suspects were arrested. The case was postponed to 28 August for language interpreters, with investigations ongoing.