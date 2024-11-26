Crime

Foreigners arrested after shooting community member trying to close spaza shop

The shooting comes as the country battles a spate of deaths and hospital admissions linked to food bought at spaza shops.

Foreigners arrested shooting community man trying to close shop

Police have arrested four foreign nationals after they shot and wounded a man on the East Rand, in Gauteng.

It is understood the shooting incident happened on Monday when the community went on a drive to try to close foreign-owned spaza shops in the area.

Police Spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers attended to the shooting incident at Saulsville.

Arrest

Four foreign nationals were arrested today, 25 November 2024 following a shooting incident whereby a 32-year-old man was injured.

“Upon arrival, members of the community informed them that Somalians inside the shop shot one member of the public.  The victim was shot in the right hand and right upper leg and was taken to a local hospital.

“All four men found inside the shop were arrested and are expected to appear before court soon on charges of attempted murder,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The shooting comes as the country battles a spate of deaths and hospital admissions linked to food bought from spaza shops.

Food poisoning

More than 20 children have died due to food-borne illnesses from goods said to have been bought from local spaza shops.

These incidents also sparked massive outcries, leading to several community protests countrywide.

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued an instruction that all spaza shops in the country should be registered within 21 days.

He said spaza shops lacked proper food storage and facilities for washing hands and dishes, increasing the likelihood of food and snack contamination.

Warning to spaza shops

Ramaphosa warned spaza shop owners that if they do not register their businesses, action will be taken against them.

He said the call for registration was not meant to punish spaza shops, but rather to ensure the safety of communities and prioritisation of the economy.

“We’ve given them a timeframe to come forward…If they don’t come forward by themselves, then we will be compelled to take action.

“We empathise with the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We must work together to ensure that we manage this process effectively. Our ministers, provincial and local government leaders will continue to make announcements,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the registration of spaza shops is aimed at formalising the township economy.

