Mapisa-Nqakula ‘punished’ for Phala Phala scandal probe – analyst

Mapisa-Nqakula said in court papers that her legal problems started after she approved the Section 89 panel investigation.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said it believes the former Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is being punished for allowing an investigation into the theft on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

This comes after Mapisa-Nqakula said in court papers before the Pretoria High Court that her legal problems started after she approved the Section 89 panel investigation.

During the investigation, it was found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer about his conduct concerning the theft of foreign currency on his farm.

Did Mapissa-Nqakula make political enemies?

“When I elected to convene a parliamentary inquiry into the Phala Phala matter, I made political enemies,” she said in a court affidavit.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona told The Citizen on Tuesday that Mapisa-Nqakula is being punished for “not towing the party line”.

They wanted her to completely ignore the ATM’s requests for an investigation into this matter and there is enough reason to believe she is being punished,” Ntshona said.

He said Mapisa-Nqakula was impartial as speaker of Parliament.

“We are forever grateful that she was not partisan and allowed the investigation to continue. They wanted her to wear an ANC hat while doing her work,” he said.

‘Judiciary should not be used for political battles’

Sanet Solomon, a political analyst from the University of South Africa (Unisa), told The Citizen on Tuesday that politicians should separate politics from legal matters.

Solomon did not dismiss the allegations made by the former speaker.

However, she said it should be noted that she is facing 12 counts of fraud and one of money laundering.

The crimes we allegedly committed when she was minister of Defence.

“This necessitates the need to separate political and legal matters as the judiciary should not be used to settle political battles,” she said.

ANC factional battles

Mapisa-Nqakula is not the only African National Congress (ANC) politician who has claimed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the courts are being used against her.

Former president Jacob Zuma has made similar remarks.

However, Solom says Mapisa-Nqakula has never defined herself as being in any particular faction of the ANC.

“The former speaker has not regarded herself as a Zuma or Cyril loyalist in the past; she was quoted stating Zuma should step down.”

However, Solomon says Mapisa-Nqakula has always enjoyed an “amicable” relationship with Zuma.

EFF, ATM take Ramaphosa report battle to ConCourt

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) have approached the Constitutional Court to challenge the alleged lawfulness of setting aside the Section 89 report which contained negative findings against Ramaphosa.

The parties argued that the ANC used its majority in parliament to set aside an important report that had adverse findings against the president.

EFF Central Command Team (CCT) member Omphile Maotwe told Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday that the party was hopeful that the Constitutional Court will hold Ramaphosa accountable for breaking the law and his oath of office.

“We also did this with Nkandla. The Phala Phala issue will never die,” she said.

The NPA, the Public Protector (PP), and the Reserve Bank have indicated that Ramaphosa has no case to answer.

