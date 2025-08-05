Four alleged criminals shot during foiled Randfontein robbery [video]

Four men allegedly en route to commit a robbery on the West Rand were shot and killed by police on Tuesday morning.



Four men have been killed in a confrontation with police in western Johannesburg.

Police report that the alleged criminals were en route to commit an armed robbery of a businessman before being intercepted on Tuesday morning at around 9am.

The suspects were fatally shot after allegedly pulling their firearms on police.

Randfontein shootout

The shootout between officers and the men occurred on Ventersdorp Road, west of Randfontein.

Authorities closed the road in both directions as forensic units analysed the crime scene.

Deputy provincial commissioner Major General Fred Kekana said that police were aware of the target, who was on his way to process banking activities.

Kekana explained that authorities had identified the make and model of the suspect’s white hatchback, as well as the number of occupants, before engaging with the suspects.

“We tried to intercept them before they could reach their envisaged destination,” the major general explained to The Citizen.

Once approached by police, the suspects allegedly opened fire on officers.

“We tried to ensure that we do our job, but they didn’t care, they were daring us — and they got what belongs to them(sic),” said Kekana.

“We are a safe community. We are a safe country. No criminals will be roaming our streets.”

