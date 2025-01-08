Steenhuisen does not use the blue lights, says Zille

Zille says Steenhuisen inherited the vehicles, and although they are fitted with blue lights, he does not use them.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader and Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen speaks at an event hosted by the Cape Town Press Club on 12 September 2024, at the Kelvin Grove Club in Newlands outside Cape Town. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

Chairperson of the Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Helen Zille has defended her party’s leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen against accusations that he uses blue lights.

Steenhuisen was thrust into the spotlight on Tuesday after ActionSA shared his parliamentary response, in which he confirmed he does use vehicles fitted with blue lights.

The DA leader said he has three vehicles fitted with blue lights as part of his ministerial perks in the government of national unity (GNU) Cabinet.

“The modes of transport used by the minister of agriculture for official duties are departmental-owned executive vehicles and air transport,” Steenhuisen said.

“Yes, all the executive vehicles are fitted with blue lights and the appropriate signalling system.”

Blue lights justification

The minister justified the use of blue lights, citing Section 58(3) of the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA), which allows for the use of sirens and specialised lamps by officers from the South African Police Service (Saps).

“The VIP protection officers are appointed under the South African Police Act and execute their duties, which include but are not limited to the transportation of executives, with the official vehicles provided and fitted for the purpose.

“The guide for members of the executive, as approved by the president, which is the current policy document under which executive vehicles are procured, came into effect on 13 April 2022.”

Steenhuisen uses a 2018 Audi Q7, a 2019 Toyota Prado, and a 2020 BMW X5.

“The executive fleet allocated to the ministry consists of three vehicles. The combined purchase price of the three vehicles is R2 806 906.30.”

Although the use of blue lights is common and expected among government ministers, Steenhuisen is making headlines due to comments by Zille, who earlier last year called on DA ministers to refrain from using them.

The party has repeatedly criticised the African National Congress (ANC) ministers for their use of blue lights.

In November, Steenhuisen was seen travelling in a Toyota Corolla Cross instead of a luxury vehicle following a national executive meeting in Limpopo.

When questioned by a journalist in a social media video about his modest transportation choice, the minister responded, “It’s a cost-saving mechanism. More money will be spent on citizens and not on politicians”.

‘Steenhuisen does not use blue lights’

The minister has now faced criticism for his response then, in light of the parliamentary answer.

However, Zille and former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink have jumped to his defence.

“John inherited those vehicles from his predecessor. They come standard fitted with blue lights. But he does not USE them,” said Zille on social media on Wednesday.

Brink said, like Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, Steenhuisen does not abuse work tools.

“Shocker, ActionSA’s mayor-in-title here in Tshwane doesn’t drive her own car to work either. She gets driven by metro police officers in city-owner cars fitted with blue lights,” said Brink.

“Haven’t seen her ordering new cars or more guards like her comrades in Joburg, or otherwise abusing the work tools. But neither is John Steenhuisen.”