Four family members gunned down, man up for murder in Bredell and Fairleads

A Johannesburg man has been accused for a spate of shootings within his family.

A man is being accused of a series of shootings in his family Photo: iStock

The neighbourhoods of Bredell in Kempton Park and Fairleads in Benoni were marred by tragedy as Anton Bouwer allegedly unleashed a wave of violence, leaving multiple lives shattered.

The alleged crime spree began at the home of Bouwer’s elderly parents in Bredell. Bettie (73) and Barry Bouwer (78) became the first victims in a series of shootings.



From there, Bouwer reportedly made his way to his residence in Fairleads, where he is accused of turning the weapon on his adopted daughter Natasha Bouwer (22), the family’s maid Elizabeth Mahlangu (55), and his wife, Adelle (55).

While the devastation claimed the lives of Bettie, Barry, Natasha, and Elizabeth, Adelle miraculously survived the attack.

Wife stable

Presently, she is in stable condition, slowly recovering in a local hospital.

The tragedy prompted the Bouwer family to seek the expertise of private investigator Mike Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services (SSS) a day after the incident.

The family, grappling with the shock of Bouwer’s alleged actions, found it difficult to believe that he could be capable of such violence. Their plea for an investigation into the matter marked the beginning of a complex web of mysteries.

Up for murder

Bouwer was arrested and hospitalised under police guard. He faces four charges of murder, one of attempted murder, and a charge of obstruction of justice. The latest court appearance on Friday, 2 February, 2024, saw the postponement of the bail application for two weeks.

The case has since been transferred to the Ekurhuleni District Detective Office, where SSS investigators are working hand-in-hand with the South African Police Service (Saps) to unravel the case.

Another alleged murder involvement

Among the investigators is Danie Day, a seasoned private detective with prior involvement in the investigation of the 2011 murder of the Bouwer’s son, Robbie.

This isn’t the first time Bouwer’s name has been associated with tragedy. In 2011, allegations surfaced linking him to the death of his brother Robbie.

However, these accusations remained unproven at the time, casting a shadow of suspicion over the Bouwer family.