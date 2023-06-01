Four men killed in Manenberg in two separate shootings

By Thapelo Lekabe

Manenberg police in Cape Town are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of four men in two separate incidents on Wednesday evening.

The first incident occurred at around 19:00 on the corner of Jordan and Silver Stream roads. Two vehicles with unknown assailants opened fire at three men standing on the corner.

An 18-year-old man was fatally wounded and two other men, aged 41 and 48, were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

The second incident occurred 10 minutes later on the corner of Klipfontein and Jupiter Roads in Surrey Estate. Four suspects driving a white unknown vehicle fired several shots at three male victims. All three men, aged 19, 20 and 28, were fatally wounded.

In both incidents, the suspects fled and are yet to be arrested. While detectives are searching for clues to establish the motive and apprehend those responsible for the murders, an appeal is made to the public to come forward with information that can assist the investigation.

Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111 or My SAPS can be used.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and help bring the perpetrators to justice.

