Four suspects arrested in R1.4m Stilfontein illicit alcohol bust

One South African suspect and three believed to be undocumented Malawian nationals were arrested after attempting to flee the scene.

Four suspects are expected to appear before the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court in North West on Monday, 19 October, after police raided an alleged illicit alcohol production business.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 54, face charges relating to alleged contraventions of liquor, revenue and immigration legislation.

Three of the suspects are believed to be undocumented foreign nationals from Malawi, while the fourth is a South African citizen who is allegedly the owner of the business.

Police managed to arrest the four suspects after they fled the scene in different directions, along with several other people.

Police seize R1.4 million worth of illicit alcohol

Police seize tanks that are suspected to contain ethanol during a raid on a Stilfontein farm in North West, where suspects were allegedly running an illicit alcohol business. Picture: South African Police Service

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the Public Order Policing Unit raided a farm in the Rietfontein area at around 10 pm on Thursday, acting on information it had received.

“A search of the premises led to the discovery of what is suspected to be an illegal liquor manufacturing plant. The value of the illicit liquor is estimated at R1.4 million,” Saps regional spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said on Friday.

“Police confiscated raw materials allegedly used in the production of liquor, including flavourants, colourants, pots and flow bins. Several storage tanks were also found on the premises.”

Myburgh said the contents of the tanks will undergo testing, as they are suspected to contain ethanol.

Police target on illicit alcohol syndicates

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams, said police would continue to target criminal syndicates involved in the illicit liquor trade.

He said these syndicates exploit tax differentials and pose significant risks to consumers through the production and distribution of illicit liquor.

Adams also extended his appreciation to North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management Virginia Tsotso Tlhapi and MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Oageng Molapisi for visiting the crime scene in support of Saps.