More than R52 million worth of assets linked to dodgy PPE tenders seized

Senior management officials from the Mpumalanga Department of Public Works allegedly received massive kickbacks in exchange for awarding the tenders.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have seized various assets and properties valued at approximately R52.6 million.

An investigation by the SIU revealed the assets and properties are linked to 22 senior management officials, service providers, and entities involved in an alleged tender corruption network within the Mpumalanga Department of Public Works.

Assets include properties and vehicles

These suppliers paid substantial kickbacks to the senior management officials and their family members in different ways. The investigation uncovered multiple instances of corruption, fraud, theft, and money laundering committed by senior managers and service providers involved in procuring PPE disinfection services during the Covid-19 period.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the order covers assets in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West, and Western Cape.

“The operation included serving orders at 34 locations and capturing inventories of 29 properties, 31 vehicles, and a boat trailer. The court order freezes properties such as houses, electronics, cars, household items, jewellery, arms, ammunition, bank accounts, salaries, and bail monies.

“All internet banking privileges will be removed from the accused as of July 23, 2024. The seized assets and frozen properties belong to employees of the Mpumalanga Public Works, while others belong to service providers doing business with the department,” Kganyago said.

ALSO READ: Over R3 million seized from Pakistani national forfeited to state

Corruption, maladministration and malpractice

President Cyril Ramaphosa directed the SIU, in terms of Proclamation R23 of 2020, to investigate allegations of corruption, maladministration, malpractice, and payments made by State institutions relating to PPE procurement and the conduct of state employees.

Kganyago said the preservation order is part of the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption strategy by law enforcement agencies to strengthen their fight against corruption.

“It highlights the misuse of positions of trust by state employees to enrich themselves at the expense of public service delivery and the economy,” Kganyago said.

ALSO READ: Musician Arthur Mafokate fails to halt SIU seizure of luxury guesthouse