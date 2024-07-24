School of Rock to open in Johannesburg

The school will officially open in November...

United State’s largest music school franchise, School of Rock, will be opening in Johannesburg this year.

The school has expanded to many countries since its official launch more than two decades ago.

The Johannesburg franchise will join the School of Rock network of over 375 schools across 15 countries.

Franchisee and owner, Russell Lund, told The Citizen that they chose Johannesburg, specifically the Northern Suburbs, because he grew up and lived there for most of his life.

He added: “Parktown North is a great mix of retail and residential, including excellent schools from nursery through to high school, and is conveniently close to main hubs like Rosebank, Sandton, and Parktown.”

Discussing the inspiration behind opening School of Rock Johannesburg, Lund shared: “I believe that music is a gift that can truly enrich and fulfil our lives, whether we are kids or adults. For kids, learning music can boost memory, focus, and even help them do better in school. It also helps them understand and express their emotions better and teaches important social skills.

“For adults, music is a great way to relieve stress and keep the brain sharp. It’s also a wonderful creative outlet that helps express feelings. Plus, music brings people together, creating a sense of community and connection that’s both joyful and fulfilling.”

School of Rock offerings

The Parktown North location will offer programs for all ages, including performance-based instruction, group classes, and private lessons.

Instrument lessons include guitar, bass, keys, drums, and vocals, with the addition of music production.

“The journey at School of Rock begins as young as three with our group, Little Wing Programme, then onto Rookies at age six, and then our performing programmes such as Rock 101, Performance Programme, and the Adult Band Programme from age eight onwards,” Lund said.

He added: “No matter your age, musical ability, or dreams, our music programmes teach you how to rock on stage and in life. You will get to learn parts of your favourite iconic songs from skilled and trained instructors to prepare for live performances. Lessons are customised to your age, experience, and ability.”

Beyond music lessons

Lund said they have bigger plans for the school, including promoting positive change in their community.

“Together with my Managing Director, Jarred Rosenberg, we have aligned goals in building a fun, safe, inclusive, and representative environment that hundreds of students will find enriching on many levels in their lives. Our goal is to challenge ourselves, students, and teachers and achieve amazing milestones as a team. There are no limits to where School of Rock can go.”

School of Rock Johannesburg will officially open in November 2024. However, applications are already open: parktownnorth.schoolofrock.com.

School of Rock Johannesburg team. Picture: Supplied

