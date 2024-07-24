Fifth suspect appears in court for R2 billion Groblersdal drug case

Three Mexican nationals and two South Africans have appeared in court so far, while the Hawks have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests.

A fifth suspect has appeared in court after police uncovered a drug lab worth R2 billion in Groblersdal, Limpopo.

The 44-year-old man, whose name is known to The Citizen but will not be published until he has pleaded, is among three Mexican nationals and two South African citizens who have appeared in court on charges of manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs after the Hawks uncovered their operation in Limpopo on Friday.

While the first four suspects were arrested on Friday, the fifth suspect was arrested on Monday.

His matter was postponed at the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court to 1 August for him to appear with his co-accused to make their bail application together. The accused will remain in custody until then.

Large quantities of chemicals

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) acted on information received about unlawful activities taking place on the Thabamonate farm.

Large quantities of chemicals used to manufacture the Illicit drugs, including acetone and crystal meth, were confiscated. These have an estimated street value of R2 billion.

The farm owner is among the accused.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said at the time they were not ruling out the possibility of more arrests.

Recent busts

Another drug lab was uncovered in Gauteng last month after a search warrant was granted for a residence in Vereeniging.

Police found a 40-year-old Nigerian man in possession of 4,000 mandrax tablets worth R200,000.

A week ago, police arrested four suspects after discovering a drug lab in De Deur in Gauteng.

“The Sedibeng Flying Squad and K9 Unit, acting on information received about a suspicious property in De Deur, operationalised the information and proceeded to the property,” said Colonel Noxolo Kweza at the time.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.