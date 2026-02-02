Free State dad arrested after son’s body found under bed

The son's grandmother last saw him alive three days after his body was discovered in one of the rooms at the father's home.

A Free State father is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the death of his six-year-old son.

The 28-year-old man from Mashaeng near Fouriesburg was arrested after a community member discovered the child’s body under a bed on Sunday, a few days after the boy had been reported missing.

He faces a charge of murder and will make his first appearance before the Fouriesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Grandmother witnesses father assault son

According to the South African National Police Service (Saps) the child’s grandmother last saw him on Thursday, 29 January.

“It is alleged that on that day, the father assaulted the child with a wooden stick in the presence of the grandmother,” Free State Saps spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said in a statement on Monday.

“She reportedly questioned him about his actions, and he responded that he could do as he pleased with his child. This was the last time the grandmother saw the boy,” Mophiring added.

Community member discovers boy’s body

Mmako said at about 10.40am on Sunday, a community member entered the suspect’s home and noticed unusual “darkness and disorder” in one of the bedrooms.

“Clothes were scattered around the room, which raised suspicion. Upon shining a cellphone light under the bed, the community member made the shocking discovery of the child’s body.”

Shortly after, police and Emergency Medical Services reported to the scene, where they declared the child dead.

The child had visible bruises on his body.

Mophiring said police are investigating a case of murder.

