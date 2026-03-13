Police probe 60 insurance murder cases

Authorities investigate over 60 murder-for-payout cases after arrests linked to a R10 million insurance killing scheme in Limpopo.

The murder for insurance payout scourge has prompted police to establish a task team currently investigating more than 60 cases, with Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape identified as the epicentre of the deadly syndicates.

This comes against the backdrop of the arrest of five people, including a school principal and a sergeant, in Limpopo in connection with a R10 million insurance for murder scheme linked to at least 10 murders.

Rachel Kutumela, who was based at Senwabarana police station, is alleged to be the mastermind and most of the payouts were made to her. She would distribute the cash to others.

Task team investigates over 60 murder-for-insurance cases

The accused face 47 charges, including 10 counts of murder, and the scheme operated between 2013 and 2024, until an informer tipped off the police.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said one syndicate was believed to be responsible for at least 18 killings in KwaNobuhle, Motherwell and KwaDwesi.

“This type of investigation has led the national police commissioner [General Fannie Masemola] to establish a murder-for-money scheme in Gqeberha because, as police, we have identified Gqeberha as the epicentre of this insurance murder payout scheme.

“We are investigating about 62 cases so far, and the number can go up,” she added.

Another suspect is allegedly linked to 14 murders, while a third to six and a fourth to eight cases.

Mathe said this has become a booming business for criminals who insure people close to them and then murder them.

“Quite an unfortunate incident. These are innocent people who lost their lives,” she said.

The Forum for South Africa (Fosa) said it was concerned at the rise of such crimes, warning the exploitation of insurance systems reflects the commercialisation of violent crime.

Fosa leader Tebogo Mashilompane said stronger verification processes were needed when life policies were issued, particularly where beneficiaries may not have a clear financial relationship with the insured person.

'Human life must never be a commodity'

“Human life cannot and must never be a commodity for criminal gain,” he said.

Mashilompane said this not only exposed the vulnerability of ordinary people but also revealed the growing sophistication of organised criminal networks exploiting insurance mechanisms for profit.

“This development points to several urgent concerns. Firstly, there is an increasing commercialisation of crime, where human life is reduced to a monetary value through insurance policies.

“Secondly, it raises serious questions about the processes used by some insurance providers when issuing policies, particularly where beneficiaries may have no legitimate financial dependency on the insured individual,” Mashilompane said.

He said they welcome the dedicated intervention by police but called for a broader national response involving all law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, and financial regulators.

He urged communities to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities where individuals are pressured to sign documents or unknowingly become beneficiaries or insured parties in policies they do not fully understand.

“Public awareness will be a crucial element in dismantling these criminal schemes. Ultimately, the exploitation of insurance policies to facilitate murder represents a profound ethical crisis that threatens social trust and the safety of vulnerable citizens.

“Human life cannot and must never become a commodity for criminal gain,” he said.

Mashilompane added that they will continue to monitor the progress of the investigations and support all lawful efforts to ensure that those responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to justice.

