Two Free State traffic cops kidnapped while on duty

Citizen Reporter

Two female traffic officers were kidnapped and one police member was injured during a shootout with armed suspects on the R103, in Vrede, on Wednesday.

How it happened

Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the two traffic officials stopped a speeding vehicle and two other vehicles immediately joined the car which was initially stopped.

One officer approached the suspects and had a firearm pointed at her before being instructed to get closer to the vehicle.

The second officer, after noticing that her colleague was in trouble, tried to assist but was also pointed at with rifles and instructed to approach the suspects.

Both officers were forced in the vehicle and the suspects fled the scene with the two traffic officials.

Vrede police responded

“Vrede stocktheft police reacted swiftly after they received information and came accross the three suspicious vehicles and a shootout ensued.

“One SAPS member, a female Constable was shot and wounded in the right leg and suspects managed to get in their vehicles and fled the scene.”

“A lookout was given and the vehicles were seen heading towards Walkerville in Gauteng. The two traffic officials were disarmed and dropped in the bushes near Walkerville. Police were notified of their whereabouts and they were found unharmed,” said Kareli.

A police vehicle was riddled with bullets.

The suspects were travelling in a gold coloured Volvo, white Audi and a grey Toyota Fortuner.

Ongoing investigation

Vrede Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and armed robbery.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact the nearest Police Station or call Police crime line 08600 10111 or drop an anonymous tip on MySaps App.

