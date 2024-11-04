Policewoman who slapped member of public to face internal disciplinary case [VIDEO]

Police stated they were disappointed in the officers behaviour and confirmed cases have been opened by both parties.

Police have confirmed that they will be investigating an officer caught striking a member of the public.

A video surfaced over the weekend showing a uniformed officer working in the customer service centre (CSC) of Tsakane police station involved in a heated exchange with a member of the public.

Police confirmed the man who was struck had opened a case of assault against the officer, who responded by opening a case of her own.

Officer filmed hitting man

In the video, a man at the CSC counter asks the officer why she was not assisting the woman who had been sleeping on a nearby chair.

The officer responds by questioning whether he is filming their interaction. Their exchange escalated to threats, resulting in the officer striking the man.

ALSO READ: Mozambican man bags R270K in damages after ‘xenophobic assault’, unlawful arrest by SA police

Gauteng police acknowledged the incident, noting with “disappointment” that the incident was caught on camera.

“This behaviour is uncalled for and the police code of conduct advocates for clients to be treated with respect and integrity at all times,” confirmed police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

“Both Sergeant and the member of the public have opened cases of assault and crimen injuria against each other.

“An internal disciplinary case will also be opened against the Sergeant,” the colonel stated.

Alleged Middleburg tavern assault

Meanwhile, police stated that no formal case has been opened after an alleged assault of patrons at a tavern in Middleburg.

Video footage showed police officers opening and spilling drinks on patrons, striking some with pool cues while allegedly assaulting others.

Officers are believed to have fired stun grenades before forcing the patrons to lie flat on the ground as they conducted their raid.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) told the Middleburg Observer that it would review complaints should they receive them.

NOW READ: Mark Lifman shot dead in George