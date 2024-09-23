Suspect arrested wearing murdered Free State teacher’s clothes

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested wearing the clothes and shoes of a murdered teacher in Dealesville. He also had the victim’s bank card.

The police in farming town Dealesville confirmed on Monday that a case of murder is being investigated after officers responded to a complaint at the teacher’s residence inside the premises of Kgololosego Secondary School.

When the police members arrived at the scene, they were informed that the victim, a teacher at the school, could not be reached on the phone.

Teacher found dead in residence covered in blanket

Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the victim was found in his residence covered with a blanket.

The victim’s next of kin was informed, and the deceased was identified as Mosiwa Tshabagae, who was a teacher at the school.

“There were blood stains on the walls; a beer bottle was also full of blood; broken glasses in the kitchen and the toilet window were left wide open, which was used to gain entrance inside the premises,” Thakeng said.

Tshabagae’s cellphones, laptop, bank cards, house, grocery and school keys, and clothes were also missing. He was declared dead by the paramedics.

A case of house robbery and murder was registered for further investigation, and the case was assigned to Detective Constable Xolani Ndavuza, who tasked informers around the precinct to assist in tracing the suspect.

“A manhunt was launched, and the suspect was traced and arrested at his residence and found wearing clothes of the deceased and shoes,” Thakeng said.

House robbery, murder and possession of suspected stolen property

“He had an open, visible wound on his hand and was also in possession of the bank card belonging to the victim,” said Thakeng.

A laptop and Tshabagae’s jacket, covered in blood, were also recovered while the officers were searching.

The suspect is facing charges of house robbery, murder and possession of suspected stolen property. He will appear at the Dealesville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

