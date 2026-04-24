Free State man charged after trying to strangle grandmother

A 59-year-old woman woke to a suffocation attempt and overpowered her grandson during two separate attacks.

A 23-year-old man appeared in Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court for attempted murder after allegedly trying to strangle his grandmother twice, claiming he received orders from a gang for recognition.

The Free State police arrested the 23-year-old after he allegedly tried to strangle his 59-year-old grandmother at Borwa near Tweespruit.

Grandson allegedly smothered grandmother while she slept

At about 8pm on Sunday, 12 April, the grandmother was preparing to sleep. The police said she woke up when someone placed a pillow over her face in an attempt to suffocate her.

“She fought back and discovered it was her grandson. He allegedly tried a second time to smother her with the pillow, but she managed to overpower him again,” the police said.

According to the grandmother, the suspect claimed he was acting on the instructions from a group known as “BTK” (Born to Kill).

The grandson allegedly claimed that he had to kill a family member to gain rank and recognition.

“She escaped to neighbours for help and later reported the matter to police on Wednesday, 22 April, leading to the suspect’s arrest,” the police said.

Attempted murder

The grandson appeared briefly in court on Friday on a charge of attempted murder.

The Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court postponed the case to Tuesday, 28 April, for a formal bail application and legal aid arrangements at the Tweespruit Magistrate’s Court.

“Police urged parents and guardians to be alert to unusual behaviour among young people involved in suspicious groups and to seek help from authorities or social support institutions,” the police said.