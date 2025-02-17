Free State man killed over R5 pool game

22-year-old man arrested for murder after a fight at a Free State tavern.

A 22-year-old man faces a murder charge after allegedly stabbing another man following a quarrel over R5 in a pool game.

The men reportedly started quarrelling at around 1.30am on Saturday at a local tavern in Philippolis, in Free State.

The 22-year-old suspect allegedly broke a bottle and proceeded to stab the 22-year-old victim in the neck. The victim went outside, where he then collapsed and ultimately died.

Police found his body after community members summoned them to the scene. A murder case was opened for investigation.

With community assistance, the police successfully traced and apprehended the 22-year-old suspect on the same day.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Philippolis Magistrate’s Court soon to face a murder charge

READ MORE: Suspects in Mpumalanga tavern shooting case to apply for bail

What’s being done to limit such incidents?

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma said police hold monthly meetings to discuss various security measures that can be implemented to prevent such incidents.

He further explained that they hold monthly meetings with tavern owners where they discuss trading hours and conditions as well as safety issues. Police say, “whenever a patron comes in, he or she needs to be searched to ensure they are not carrying any dangerous weapon”.

“In this incident, the suspect did not use a weapon like a knife or a gun; he used a bottle that was inside the tavern, which he allegedly broke and used to stab the deceased,” said Sergeant Martin Xuma.

ALSO READ: Man arrested after niece dies during confrontation about ‘not sleeping at home for days’