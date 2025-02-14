Man arrested after niece dies during confrontation about ‘not sleeping at home for days’

The uncle was arrested immediately after the incident.

Police in Thohoyandou in the Vhembe district have arrested a man after his niece died during a confrontation at their home on Tuesday evening.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the 33-year-old man, said to be the uncle of the 16-year-old victim, went out looking for his niece, who had not been home for days.

The girl finally arrived home, and the uncle found her there.

“On arrival at home, the suspect had a confrontation with the victim, and the situation got tense. He then assaulted the victim with an object. The victim tried to escape but fell, and her uncle took her back to the house,” said Ledwaba.

The girl’s mother summoned the emergency medical services personnel, and on arrival at the scene, they declared the victim dead.

“It is shocking and disturbing to hear that the perpetrator in this matter is a family member, an uncle to the victim who is supposed to guide and protect a young girl in this regard. This incident underscores the importance of addressing and preventing violence within a family setup and communities at large,” said Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

Father kills daughter during confrontation

Late in January, the Witbank Regional Court sentenced a father to 15 years in jail for the murder of his 24-year-old daughter.

Fanie Petros Mtshali, 60, was sentenced on 21 January 2025 for the September 2022 incident in Phola near Witbank.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, on 10 September at around 11pm, Mtshali’s daughter arrived home late and was confronted by her father.

“The father then reprimanded his daughter for coming home late. A heated argument ensued, during which the father slapped the victim, causing her to fall onto the television set. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” said Ndubane.

Emergency medical services and the police were called to the scene, where the 24-year-old victim was certified dead.

Mtshali was arrested the following day and charged with murder. He was denied bail and attended court proceedings while in custody.

He was sentenced and declared unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act.

