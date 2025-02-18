Centre for Contemporary Islam calls out Muslims for hate speech over gay imam Hendricks

Hendricks, known for his advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, was gunned down in an alleged hit in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha.

The University of Cape Town’s Centre for Contemporary Islam has slammed hate speech on social media platforms following the murder of the world’s first openly gay imam, Muhsin Hendricks.

Hendricks, known for his advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, was gunned down in an alleged hit in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, on Saturday morning.

His murder has sparked heated debates on social media platforms, with many arguing that Hendricks’s position was incompatible with Islamic teachings.

While this resulted in an outpouring of hate on social media, others have come to the defence of Hendricks, condemning his murder and calling it a “tragic, cowardly and merciless targeted assassination”.

The Centre for Contemporary Islam said they are “reeling” at the targeted murder of Hendricks.

It said Hendricks’ theology was liberation theology.

“God is a God of radical love and justice for all human beings. The safe space created by his work brought relief beyond the community of queer Muslims, extending to refugees, people who were homeless, those marginalised without community and belonging, for whom he provided a space of inclusion,” the centre said.

“Despite this, we are also reeling from the ways in which some Muslims are condoning his assassination on social media. The compounded horror of such violence and brutality has brought into sharp focus the intense homophobia permeating the Muslim and other faith communities.

“This is a time for each of us as individuals, as well as in our collectives, whether in mosques, in community organisations, in our Palestinian solidarity formations, to deeply reflect on the ways in which our work for justice must be all-inclusive, and the right to dignity is unconditional,” it said.

The centre hailed Hendricks as a pioneer for advancing the rights of queer Muslims.

“In the past two years, we have witnessed a genocide enabled by the language of dehumanisation of Palestinian people. It is the same underlying logic of dehumanisation that enables a targeted assassination of a queer human being who stood up for justice.

“We must recognise that when we are silent in the face of homophobia, patriarchy and Zionism, we enable not only violent systems but systems that perpetuate violence and death. We are both ethically and spiritually accountable,” the centre said.

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for thorough investigations into the murder of Hendricks.

The Chapter Nine institution said that should it be confirmed that Hendricks was targeted for his advocacy for the LGBTQI+ community, the crime would highlight the urgent need for the “full and effective implementation of the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act”.

“The operationalisation of the Hate Crimes Act is important in ensuring that such acts are properly categorised, investigated and prosecuted to send a clear message that hate-based violence will not be tolerated in our society.

“The commission will be monitoring and assessing the matter in line with its constitutional mandate to protect human rights and the Promotion of Equality and the Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act,” the SAHRC said.

The SAHRC said that as part of its oversight mandate, commissioner Tshepo Madlingozi, who Is responsible for the equality focus area and the Eastern Cape provincial office, will be travelling to Gqeberha to speak to the SA Police Service to determine the scope and status of their investigation.

The commission said it will also meet with Hendricks family and LGBTQI+ activists to express its heartfelt condolences and solidarity.

The Citizen previously reported that Hendricks was visiting Bethelsdorp Extension 24 in Gqeberha when a gold Volkswagen T-Roc he was travelling in was ambushed in Haley Place by gunmen in a Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkie at about 10am.

Two men got out and one fired several shots through the T-Roc’s passenger window before fleeing the scene.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Hendricks’ driver confirmed that Hendricks was shot and killed in the back of the vehicle.

Police have launched a manhunt for Hendricks’ killers.

Hendricks became the first imam in the world to come out as gay in 1996, the same year that he founded the organisation, The Inner Circle.

