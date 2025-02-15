Limpopo man sentenced to 18 years for raping ex-girlfriend

Guilty as charged: The court successfully opposed bail for the convicted Limpopo rapist throughout the proceedings.

The Mokopane Regional Court in Limpopo sentenced 30-year-old Hasani Bennett Chauke on Thursday to 18 years’ imprisonment for rape, contravening the Immigration Act, and resisting arrest.

Hasani’s sentence follows an incident that occurred in October 2023 where he sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend due to alleged jealousy.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the assault took place on Saturday, 21 October 2023, at about 9pm.

“The 25-year-old victim was at Boiza tavern with her partner when her ex-boyfriend found her at the tavern and became jealous, then dragged the victim away from the partner and held her by her hand,” Ledwaba said.

Limpopo rapist follows victim home

An altercation ensued when the victim’s then current boyfriend refused to let her go.

According to police reports, the victim attempted to flee home, but Chauke followed her.

“He physically assaulted her and forcefully dragged her to his place and thereafter raped her,” Ledwaba explained.

The victim’s mother eventually came to her rescue, causing the suspect to flee the scene.

The incident was promptly reported to the police, who opened a rape case and transferred it to the Mokopane Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit for further investigation.

Arrest and sentencing

Ledwaba stated that when authorities located the suspect, he attempted to evade capture.

“The suspect was traced, but fled and resisted an arrest until reasonable force to overcome resistance was applied by police who then ultimately arrested him,” he said.

The court successfully opposed bail throughout the proceedings.

Chauke was ultimately found guilty and received a 15-year sentence for rape, two years for contravening the Immigration Act, and one year for resisting arrest, totaling 18 years imprisonment.

Provincial commissioner’s responds

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, commending the investigating officer and the team for their determination in ensuring justice for the victim.

“Their unwavering efforts have ensured that justice is served to the victims,” Hadebe stated.

