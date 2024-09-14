Free State woman to appear in court after baby found in freezer

“The body of the baby was already in a frozen state.”

A 27-year-old woman will appear before the Odendaalsrus Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with concealment of birth.

The woman handed herself over to the Free State police after a newly-born baby was found in a deep freezer.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said police in Odendaalsrus received a phone call from the owner of a property alleging he had found a newborn baby inside a deep freezer in a shack on his property. The shack was being rented by the suspect.

Baby was already in a frozen state

Upon arrival, the police made a discovery of the baby’s body wrapped in a tracksuit top placed inside a plastic carry bag.

Mother hands herself over

Paramedics were summoned to the scene and certified the baby dead.

“A case of concealment of birth was registered for further investigation.”

When the police discovered the body, the mother was not at the rented house. After the police initiated a search for her with no luck, she handed herself over to the Odendaalsrus police station on Thursday, 12 September.

What to do if you can’t keep your baby

In South Africa, there are options people can take if they do not want to keep their babies. Options that are available in the country focus on the well-being and safety of both the individual and the child.

Options ranges from safe abortion, to adoption, and foster care.

The terms of a safe abortion in the country allow for termination up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

When it comes to adoption, one can give up their child to be taken care of by another family.

Foster care provides temporary care for a child until a permanent solution is found.

