Suspected gang leader arrested for firearm possession in Nebo

The arrested suspect is believed to be the leader of a gang terrorising foreign national business owners in Nebo.

Police in Nebo have through intelligence driven operation arrested a 40-year-old male suspect for unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition Photo: SAPS

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, the police in Nebo have successfully arrested a 40-year-old male suspect on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The arrest, which was the result of an intelligence-driven operation, took place on Thursday, 2 November.

Robbery suspect apprehended

During the operation, the Provincial Tracking Team managed to capture a long-wanted suspect responsible for a series of robberies in the Limpopo town of Nebo.

The alleged gang leader was intercepted while driving a white Ford Bantam motor vehicle en route to a liquor store for a purchase.

Suspected leader of gang terrorising foreign business owners

“Upon searching the suspect, the police found in his possession a prohibited firearm, a Cz 75 pistol 9mm, with 09 live ammunition,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“It is believed that the arrested suspect is the leader of the gang that is reported to be terrorising the foreign national business owners within Nebo policing area.”

Ongoing pursuit of gang members

The police are intensively pursuing the remaining members of the gang, believed to be accomplices of the arrested suspect, who may have played a role in a series of criminal activities within the Nebo policing precinct.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to make his first appearance before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 6 November.

This court appearance will mark a significant step in the legal process following his arrest.

