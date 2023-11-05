Limpopo cops arrest man with heroine worth R12k

The suspect was found in possession of loose sachets containing heroine with an estimated street value of R12,000.

Suscept found with loose sachets containing heroine drugs was arrested. Picture: iStock.

A 56-year-old male suspect was arrested by the members of SAPS Organised Crime Unit on Friday, for possession of drugs.

Police received information about the suspect who was in possession of drugs while travelling from Pretoria after he purchased heroine with the intention to distribute in the Limpopo province.

Heroine found

The suspect located between Mckenzie and Radium R101 public road. The suspect was found in possession of loose sachets containing heroine with an estimated street value of R12,000. He was arrested on the spot.

The suspect will appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court in due course.

Police investigations are continuing.

Clamp-down on drugs

Meanwhile, a joint pro-active tactical network operation codenamed “Domestic” successfully resulted in the arrest of a 56-year-old male suspect on Thursday, 2 November

The operation’s primary objective was the eradication of drug possession and dealing in an unspecified province.

Law enforcement authorities received vital information regarding the suspect’s involvement in distributing drugs to local dealers within the Bela-Bela policing area, located in the Waterberg District of Limpopo.

Nyaope seized

The operation was executed in collaboration with the Limpopo Organised Crime unit and the Narcotic Desk, covering a significant stretch of territory.

It commenced on the R101 public road in Gauteng province, starting in Pretoria, and extended all the way to Bela-Bela.

During the operation, the 56-year-old suspect was apprehended, and a subsequent search revealed that he was in possession of a substantial quantity of Nyaope drugs.

Specifically, he had 800 sachets of nyaope drugs in his possession, with an estimated street value of R28,000. The suspect was promptly taken into custody

Drug bust in Gqeberha worth R65m

It’s understood R65 million worth of cocaine was seized on a vessel at a seaport in Gqeberha from Brazil on Thursday.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: “Members of the Gqerberha Sea Port were following up on intelligence when they intercepted the vessel as it was docking on Thursday, 2 November and found 35 blocks of cocaine that were compressed in blocks.”

No arrests have been made, said Mathe, adding that police were investigating a case of drug trafficking.

