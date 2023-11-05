Makhado manhunt: Farm robbers on the run with stolen firearms, cash

Makhado police have launched a manhunt for farm robbers who stole firearms and an undisclosed amount of money this weekend.

the local police are on a massive manhunt for suspects who committed a brazen housebreaking at a farm situated along Elim Road within the Makhado policing precinct. Image: iStock

Makhado police launched a massive manhunt for suspects who committed a brazen housebreaking at a farm situated along Elim Road in the early hours of Saturday, 4 November.

The complainant, whose identity remains undisclosed, reported that he left the farmhouse on Friday afternoon at around 1pm for a trip to the nearby Limpopo town of Bela-Bela.

On Saturday, he received a distressing phone call from his father who informed him of a break-in at their family residence.

Farm robbery: Brazen entry and firearm theft

Upon rushing back to his home, the complainant found that the suspects had gained unlawful entry through the front door. The robbers had ransacked the house, leaving behind a trail of chaos.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the thieves made off with a small safe, which contained a pistol, five rounds of ammunition, and four rifles that were stored in the main safe in the complainant’s bedroom.

In addition to the firearms, an undisclosed sum of money was also stolen during the break-in.

Farm robbery under investigation

Upon being alerted to the situation, the police promptly responded to the scene. An official case of housebreaking has been registered and is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects and discovery of the firearms, should contact Detective Sergeant Shumani Kwinda on 071 855 0575 or Crime Stop number 0860010111 or their nearest police station

Makhado farm robbery: Manhunt for suspects

Meanwhile, Makhado police have activated a manhunt for a group of suspects who robbed a 30-year-old farmer of items worth more than R100 000 in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 1 November.

According to reports, the suspects entered the farm at about 4am and found the victim asleep in the farmhouse. They threatened him with a knife, and screw driver, demanding money and guns.

“They ransacked the house, and stole a television, clothes, cellphone, laptop, a fridge and cash. Thereafter, they fled from the scene,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba