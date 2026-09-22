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Gauteng police arrest ten, recover nine firearms in fatal Cleveland shootout

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

22 September 2026

06:24 am

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Police officers were conducting patrols in the area when they noticed a suspicious Hyundai H100 fitted with blue lights.

Gauteng police arrest ten, recover nine firearms in fatal Cleveland shootout

Gauteng police have arrested ten suspects, aged between 30 and 54, and recovered nine firearms following a shootout. Picture: Saps.

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Gauteng police have arrested ten suspects, aged between 30 and 54, and recovered nine firearms following a shootout in Johannesburg.

The gun battle occurred in Cleveland on Monday, 21 September, at about 7:36pm.

Patrols

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), officers were conducting patrols in the area when they noticed a suspicious Hyundai H100 fitted with blue lights and a siren.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the driver of the vehicle behaved erratically, repeatedly stopping and driving off whenever officers approached while attempting to intercept it.

Shootout

“Police called for backup and continued following the suspicious vehicle. When the vehicle eventually stopped, three suspects allegedly jumped out and opened fire at the police.

“A shootout ensued between the police and the suspects. Two suspects fled the scene on foot, while a third suspect was fatally shot,” Sibeko said.

Police subsequently searched the vehicle and found ten suspects inside.

Investigations

Sibeko said nine firearms, magazines and live ammunition were recovered.

“Cleveland police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder, attempted business robbery, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”

The arrested suspects are expected to appear before court soon, and police investigations are ongoing.

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Picture: Saps

School shootings

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has condemned two violent incidents at schools, including a fatal robbery at Inanda Comprehensive High School and the shooting of three matric pupils outside Bukimvelo High School.

A security guard was killed during the robbery, while three Grade 12 learners sustained serious injuries after a gunman opened fire as they left a revision session.

The pupils were hospitalised, and the suspect remains at large.

Hlomuka expressed condolences and called for urgent police investigations, stressing schools must be safe spaces.

The department will provide psychological support to affected pupils and families while monitoring the injured learners’ recovery

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