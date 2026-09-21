Saps Lieutenant General arrested for rape and sexual grooming teen

Acting National Commissioner says there is no room in Saps for officers who violate rights of women and children after a lieutenant general arrested.

The acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) has stressed that there is no room within the Saps for officers who violate the rights of women and children, as a lieutenant general was arrested on sexual offences charges.

Members of the Commission Recommendations Task Team (CRTT) arrested a 59-year-old senior police officer with the rank of Lieutenant General on charges of sexual offences.

Lieutenant general allegedly raped woman, 18, and groomed teen, 16

Police national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the senior officer allegedly sexually groomed a 16-year-old girl between July and August 2026.

The Lieutenant General also allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman at a hotel in Sandton in May 2026.

The senior officer will appear before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“The arrest demonstrates that Saps will not shield members facing serious allegations of criminal conduct, irrespective of their rank or position,” Mathe said.

The arrest of a high-ranking officer in the police comes amid a series of murders that claimed the lives of nine women in Gauteng and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) as a pressing issue in South Africa.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane condemned the officer’s alleged conduct, particularly in the context of the country’s ongoing fight against GBVF.

Officers must protect women and children – Dimpane

She emphasised that Saps members have a heightened responsibility to protect women and children from violence, abuse and exploitation.

Dimpane said police officers are entrusted with protecting women and children.

“They cannot themselves be implicated in conduct that undermines this responsibility. As the country continues to confront the scourge of GBVF, there can be no room for anyone within the police service who is alleged to abuse their position or violate the rights of women and children,” said the acting commissioner.

Dimpane also stressed that the fight against GBVF must start with accountability within the police ranks.

“Our commitment to combating GBVF must apply equally within our own organisation. Rank, position or seniority cannot place anyone above the law. Where credible allegations of criminal conduct are brought against a police officer, they must be investigated without fear or favour,” she said.

The acting commissioner said the Saps will continue to take swift action against members who are suspected of criminal conduct, while upholding due process and the independence of the criminal justice system.